Joho, Junet Board Private Jet To Pay Raila Visit In Dubai [Photos]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has been away for weeks with his family indicating that he is recuperating in Dubai after a successful back surgery.

On Thursday, ODM members, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed shared photos aboard a private jet to Dubai.

In a post shared on their social media handles, the two indicated that they were on their way to pay Raila a visit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) country.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the 19-seater Airbus A318 ACJ was chartered from Constellation Aviation in Dubai.

The airbus can fly up to nine hours non stop and has three spacious cabins with sliding partition doors for privacy.

The hiring cost of such a jet is about Ksh500,000 an hour, according to Paramount Business- a private jet charter company.

Off to Dubai with @HassanAliJoho to see Baba. SC @ahmednasirlaw don’t feel bad. He is BABA! pic.twitter.com/0cSnvrMFuW — Hon. Junet Mohamed, CBS (@JunetMohamed) July 9, 2020

About a week ago, Odinga’s daughter Winnie, shared a video of her father back on his feet after surgery.

Read: I’m Feeling Strong, Rejuvenated – Raila Says After Undergoing Surgery (Video)

Clad in an orange polo shirt, a light blue short, blue striped socks and black shoes, Odinga thanked his supporters for messages of goodwill while he was being treated in Dubai.

“I want to thank all my friends, supporters and all youth who have sent me messages of goodwill. It has been amazing and wonderful. It makes you recover so fast,” he said.

“I am feeling rejuvenated,” he added as he stretched out his hands to flex muscles.

Earlier, Odinga’s wife Ida had revealed that the former Prime Minister was out of danger after a successful surgery to treat a nerve disorder affecting one leg.

She, however, noted that Odinga might not be coming home soon as he needs more time to rest.

Read Also: Ida Breaks Silence On Raila’s “Nerve Disorder” Condition, Says He Might Stay Longer In Dubai

“Had he been here, many people would be flocking the home to see him. Each visitor always wants at least to talk to him thus eating away into his recovery time,” she said in an interview with Standard.

“You know that currently there are no commercial flights. This means that if he is to come back, we have to charter a plane. But that process will be kicked off once he fully recovers.”

She dismissed as rumours reports on social media that Odinga was receiving cancer treatment in China.

“Treat such rumours with utmost contempt and abhorrence. It’s not right to speculate on someone’s health,” she added.

