Joho Grants Wife Madina Fazzini Divorce After 9 Years of Separation

Joho is alleged to have moved out of their marital home in June 2013, further complicating their already strained relationship.

Madina stated that she continued to live in the same house with her children until 2020 when she chose to leave and go to Malindi, where she now resides.

The county boss’s estranged partner further stated that the marriage could not be legally or socially revived.

She stated that she was not pressured into launching the case and that she did it out of her own free will. The governor was given 15 days to file his response.

Joho has in the past been said to be involved with former K24 news anchor Betty Kyallo and YouTuber Natalie Tewa.

In Betty’s case, the governor is rumored to have started dating her while she was still married to investigative journalist Dennis Okari.

Theirs was a nasty breakup that ended with the repossession of his luxury vehicle and home.

As for Natalie, she is said to have accompanied Joho for a trip to Dubai. He was also in the company of Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and they were headed to the Gulf nation to visit ODM leader Raila Odinga.