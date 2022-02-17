Joho Grants Wife Madina Fazzini Divorce After 9 Years of Separation

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has consented to his first wife Madinna Fazzini’s request to terminate their marriage.
Madina Fazzinni had sought a divorce from the County boss on January 26 stating that their union had completely broken down and there was no room for reconciliation.
“There is no hope or possibility of reconciliation or compromise of whatsoever nature between me and the governor,” she said through lawyer Aziz M Ngare.
The mother of two stated in her affidavit that she married the politician in February 2011 and that they have two children together. She claimed they were married for only two years before splitting up.
Joho is alleged to have moved out of their marital home in June 2013, further complicating their already strained relationship.
Madina stated that she continued to live in the same house with her children until 2020 when she chose to leave and go to Malindi, where she now resides.
The county boss’s estranged partner further stated that the marriage could not be legally or socially revived.
She stated that she was not pressured into launching the case and that she did it out of her own free will. The governor was given 15 days to file his response.
Joho has in the past been said to be involved with former K24 news anchor Betty Kyallo and YouTuber Natalie Tewa.
In Betty’s case, the governor is rumored to have started dating her while she was still married to investigative journalist Dennis Okari.
Theirs was a nasty breakup that ended with the repossession of his luxury vehicle and home.
As for Natalie, she is said to have accompanied Joho for a trip to Dubai. He was also in the company of Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and they were headed to the Gulf nation to visit ODM leader Raila Odinga.
New details now reveal that Joho consented to the request without any complications. He presented himself in person at the Mombasa Kadhi’s court where he did not object to any of his estranged wife’s demands.
This signals the go-ahead to finalize things and let the duo leave their separate lives as exes.
