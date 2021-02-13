Joho Confident He Will Fly ODM Flag in 2022, Submits Presidential Nomination Papers

Outgoing Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has submitted his presidential nomination papers to the ODM party.

Joho told the people of Mombasa on Saturday that he is confident he will trounce his competitors.

“I will go all the way my friend.. and if i win, they should support me… and i shall win.. I am sure I will trounce all the other ODM presidential nominees…” the “Sultan” said.

“If Uhuru can win, I can, if Raila can win, i can..what is the difference?” Joho posed.

Read: Governor Joho Announces Bid For Presidency On ODM Ticket

With the nomination exercise expected to take place in coming days, Joho is likely to face off with Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya and former Prime minister Raila Odinga.

The party in January asked interested parties to deposit a non-refundable Sh1 million so as to participate in the nominations.

Joho was among the first people to declare interest in flying the ODM flag come 2022.

But his announcement was met with criticism from Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

Read Also: ODM Scheduled For Nationwide Grassroots Elections Ahead Of 2022 Polls

“Go where?” Junet asked, to which Joho responded, “My friend where else did you expect us to meet if not the ballot?”

Junet who also doubles up as the party’s director of elections challenged the Mombasa county boss to table the requirements before being cleared for the exercise.

“Governor, they say when a hyena wants to eat its children, it first accuses them of smelling like goats…weka kadi zote juu ya meza (place your cards on the table),” Junet said.

There is mounting pressure for the coastal people to form their own party, an idea Kilifi governor Amason Kingi is getting behind.

“The people in the region are tired of being treated like second-class citizens during every poll and we demand to be recognised as we have more than 1.7 million registered voters,” Kingi said.

Those allied to DP William Ruto, especially Malindi’s Aisha Jumwa, are for the idea of a regional party.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu