MP John Waluke Apologizes To Raila, Tuju Over Demeaning Remarks Captured On Video

Sirisia Member of Parliament (MP) John Waluke has publicly apologized to the Luo community over his remarks that demeaned the ethnic group.

Addressing a press conference, the legislator expressed his regret over the captured remarks extending his apology to Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

He noted that the comments made were a slip of the tongue and he had no intention to attack the Luo community.

Speaking in Parliament, Waluke stated: “I am sorry for the comments that seemed to target the Luo community and Mr Tuju. I sincerely apologize and promise them I will never utter the remarks again.”

The lawmaker is expected to present himself to the Police to the Kilimani police station on Thursday for interrogation after he found himself in trouble over the remarks.

The MP found himself in trouble after the National Cohesion and Integration Commission got a hold of the video clip that showed him criticizing Tuju and his community.

He also apologized to the NCIC and assured the cohesion team that he will never repeat the statement again.

Waluke was in his region when he threatened to solicit support that will see Mr Tuju kicked out of the Jubilee party so that ” he can go back to his troublesome community.”

In his apology, Waluke mentioned that he realizes that the remarks made were deleterious to the Luo community as well as had the ability to affect the relationship he has with Tuju in the management of the party affairs.

He exclaimed: “He is my boss at the party. I am going to call him (Mr Tuju) so that we settle this matter. If he picks my call, I will book an appointment so that we can meet and settle this matter.”

