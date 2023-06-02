John Ngumi Quits As KQ’s Independent Director

Kenya Airways’ independent non-executive director John Ngumi has quit.

Ngumi on Friday told the Board of Directors that he decided to leave the national carrier so as to give others a chance to serve.

“My departure is motivated by my belief that now the tough work of stabilizing KQ is starting to bear fruit, it is the right time for others to come in and build on the transformational platform that the Board and Management of KQ have created,” he said.

He also declared that he will keep holding onto his belief in KQ’s strategic and economic significance to the country.

“Ngumi leaves at a pivotal moment for KQ having contributed immensely to KQ’s improved operating performance, and to the strategic coherence now apparent in Board discussions,” the Board said.

The board also commended him for his commitment and work at the company.

“The Board of Directors of KQ takes this opportunity to thank Ngumi most sincerely for his unwavering dedication, and for his immense and invaluable contributions to KQ throughout his tenure as a Board Member, and wishes him the best for the future.”

Ngumi has worked with the carrier since its establishment in 1977 and has sometimes acted as the airline's banker and financial advisor. He was first elected to the Board in 2019 and played a key role in the Board and Management's coordinated efforts to help KQ overcome the severe issues it faced both at the time and in the years that followed. In his capacity as the chairman of the Board's Audit and Risk Committee, he oversaw the company's transition process and ensured development.

