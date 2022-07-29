John Ngumi Appointed Safaricom Chairman, Takes Over From Michael Joseph

Safaricom has appointed John Ngumi as its director and chairman of the board. Ngumi takes over from Michael Joseph effective August 1, 2022.

Safaricom has also announced the resignation of the secretary, Mdlalose Sitholizwe.

“The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr John Ngumi as a Director in Safaricom PLC with effect from 1st August 2022. The appointment is subject to regulatory approval. Mr Ngumi has also been appointed as the Chairman of the Board with effect from 1st August 2022,” the statement reads in part.

Mr. Ngumi is one of Kenya’s most celebrated bankers. During a 35-year banking career, he established himself as East Africa’s foremost corporate and investment banker, working with local and international/global corporates that have an East African regional presence, state-owned enterprises, sovereigns, and financial services groups.

He is a seasoned director having drawn his experience in both private companies and state-owned enterprises.

He has served as the inaugural Board Chair at Konza Technopolis Development Authority and an extremely active and effective Board Chair at Kenya Pipeline Company Limited.

He currently serves as Board Chair at the Industrial & Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC). He also serves on the board of Kenya Airways PLC.

