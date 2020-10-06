John McAfee, Antivirus Software Developer, Arrested for Tax Evasion

Computer Programmer, John McAfee, founder of the McAfee antivirus software has been arrested in Spain for allegedly evading tax.

US Prosecutors allege that McAfee failed to report millions earned from promoting cryptocurrencies, consulting work and the sale of the rights to his life story for a documentary. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has disclosed that McAfee received more than $23 million in crypto.

The charges also claim that McAfee hid assets including real estate property, a vehicle and a yacht from the revenue authority. He did so by putting them under other people’s names.

McAfee rose to prominence after developing his antivirus software, McAfee.

This is not the first time he is facing trouble with the law. In June this year, prosecutors charged McAfee with tax evasion and willful failure to file tax returns. The charges claim that McAfee “failed to file tax returns from 2014 to 2018, despite receiving considerable income from several sources.”

“McAfee evaded taxes by directing his income into bank accounts and cryptocurrency exchange accounts in the names of others.” the indictment said.

If found guilty, McAfee is facing up to 30 years in prison.

In 2019,the Dominican Republic detained and later released the software antivirus developer along with five other people following suspicions of “traveling on a yacht carrying high-calibre weapons, ammunition and military-style gear,” officials in the Caribbean Island said at the time.

The McAfee Antivirus software developer is facing possible extradition to the US after his arrest earlier today.

