John Khaminwa Hired To Block Caroline Kangogo’s Arrest In Court

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has hired veteran lawyer Dr John Khaminwa to defend suspected killer cop Caroline Kangogo who is in hiding.

Khaminwa has been tasked with obtaining court orders barring police from arresting Kangogo when she surrenders.

Speaking to journalists at the Milimani Law Courts, Khaminwa urged Kangogo to surrender her firearm to Khaminwa Advocates offices in Mombasa, Nairobi, or Malindi.

Khaminwa said that he has been given the mandate by LSK Chief Executive Officer Mercy Wambua, whose stay in office is uncertain following wrangles with LSK President Nelson Havi.

This comes after reports that rogue police officers could be protecting Caroline Kangogo, frustrating efforts of her arrest.

Read: Reports Emerge Of Rogue Police Officers Protecting Caroline Kangogo

Ms Kangogo has evaded detectives’ dragnet for over a week now, after being accused of killing two men in Nakuru and Nairobi.

According to reports by the Nation, investigators belief that Ms Kangogo is part of a web of rogue officers operating under two syndicates in the Rift Valley, who are now watching her back.

Corporal Caroline Kangogo who was attached to Nakuru Central Police Station is suspected to have fatally shot her lover and colleague Constable John Ogweno in Nakuru.

Ogweno was found dead inside his vehicle which was parked at the station’s parking lot.

The rogue officer who took off with the deceased’s loaded Ceska pistol is said to have lured a 32-year-old male after fleeing the scene of crime.

Read: Special Team Comprising Military, DCI and Regular Police Officers To Hunt For Elusive Caroline Kangogo

Kangogo, police believe, lured a man identified as Peter Ndwiga into Hotel Dedamax that is located within Kimbo market, Kiambu county.

Detectives belief that Mr Ndwiga, a former police officer who ran a security company in Juja, was involved in the murder of Mr Ogweno.

It is reported that Mr Ndwiga helped Cpl Kangogo escape after murdering Mr Ogweno, before he was later shot dead in a lodging.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu