Harambee Stars Midfielder Johanna Omolo Renews Contract With Belgian Side Cercle Brugge

Harambee Stars midfielder Johanna Omolo has signed a new one-year deal with Belgian top flight side Cercle Brugge.

Omolo, who turned 31 last week has been with the club for the past three seasons, helping them gain promotion in 2018.

He has already played for Cercle 59 times.

Last season, Omolo scored a great goal against Standard Liege, their opponent for this Saturday.

In the past two seasons, the versatile midfielder has repeatedly proved its worth for Groen-Zwart, both on and off the site.

He was one of Harambee Stars standout performers in the last AFCON in Egypt despite the team exiting the tournament at group stage.

