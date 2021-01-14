in SPORTS

Harambee Stars Midfielder Johanna Omollo Joins Turkish Side BB Erzurumspor

Johanna Omollo Joins BB Erzurumspor from Cercle Brugge. [Courtesy]

Harambee Stars midfielder Johanna Omollo has joined Turkish top tier side BB Erzurumspor from Cercle Brugge of Belgium.

The move ends the 31-year-old’s ten-year stay in Belgium which begun in 2011 with Beerschot, a loan spell at Lommel United, three years at Royal Antwerp before finally landing at Cercle Brugge in 2017.

Fondly known as Tosh from reggae icon Peter Tosh, Omollo is amongst a few Kenyan players who have played professional football in Europe for a long time.

He joins Erzurumspor side which facing relegation and are presently last on the log after 17 games with 13 points.

Coached by Turkish manager Hüseyin Cimsir, the team has only managed three wins so far.

