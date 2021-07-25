Football Manager In The Dock For Attacking Woman

Former footballer Joey Barton is due in court charged with attacking and injuring a woman.

The 38-year-old, who manages League Two side Bristol Rovers, will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 26.

He was arrested at an address in Kew on June 2, and bailed out pending further enquiries, and subsequently charged.

Ambulance crews were not called to the property where the woman was attacked, police said.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “Joseph Barton, 38, of Widnes, is charged with assault by beating.

“The charge relates to an incident which took place at a residential property in Kew on Wednesday, June 2 in which a woman received a head injury”.

The midfielder played in the Premier League more than 250 times, for teams including Manchester City and Newcastle United.

