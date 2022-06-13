Liverpool’s Joël Matip’s Bid To Play For Cameroon Rejected Again

It appears the door has been shut for Joël Matip when it comes to playing for the Cameroon national team again.

The defender, though born in Germany, chose to play for the Indomitable Lions in 2010.

However, since featuring for the team in 2015 in a 1-0 win against Gambia, he has kept off following complaints of poor treatment.

Subsequent coaches have tried to bring him back to the fold in vein. But since Cameroon made it to the 2022 World Cup, there have been talks that he wants back.

Read: No, Thanks! Liverpool Defender Joel Matip Rejects Offer To Play For Cameroon

Samuel Eto’o, the new Cameroon football president has reportedly rejected such a move.

“This is a national team. We don’t tolerate people who think they are the special ones. Who only wants to be with us when they see honey and fruitfulness. We worked hard alone, and we have a big respect for players who honor this nation in bad and in good times.

“I myself had been in best teams in Europe, but I have never undermined playing for the Lions. I think Matip times are over, he must permanently stay in Liverpool. Those who started this job, they will finish it in Qatar. It doesn’t matter who they are, but they are going to Qatar to enjoy their fruits of qualifying. No one will eat their fruits of success, but them.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...