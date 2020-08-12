Joe Biden Picks Senator Kamala Harris As Running Mate In White House Quest

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday named Senator Kamala Harris as his choice for Vice President.

As is norm nowadays, Biden made the announcement on social media.

He said, “I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked Kamala Harris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.”

Biden, 23 years his running mate’s senior said the former Attorney general worked with his late son, Beau.

“…I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

His choice of VP was endorsed by the 44th POTUS Barrack Obama who urged them on.

“I’ve known Senator Kamala Harris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing,” Obama tweeted.

Accepting the nomination, Harris said she will do whatever it takes to make Biden the next commander-in-chief.

The former VP in Obama’s administration, she said, is the man for the job.

He will “build an America that lives up to our ideals” she said.

“Joe Biden can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us.”

Should they win, Harris will become the first woman of colour to become a VP.

Born of a Jamaican father and Indian mother, Senator Kamala Harris is expected to take the fight to President Donald Trump who is seeking a second term in office.

With November drawing closer, the VP candidate is seen as the ideal person to help appeal to the younger voters and women.

This year, the race talk took centre stage in US politics especially following the death of George Floyd in the hands of the police.

Harris has championed for racial justice and police reform, standing with marchers and sparring with Republicans in the U.S. Senate over reform legislation.

Should Biden win this year’s elections, he will be the oldest POTUS with critics speculating that he will be a one term president.

This would mean that Harris will likely seek to take over the reins of power in 2024.

After Harris’ nomination, Trump wondered why Biden would pick her yet she lost in the primaries.

He went on to attack her for her role in the Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings in 2018.

The Trump referred to her as “the meanest, the most horrible, the most disrespectful of anybody in the US Senate.”

Harris will be confirmed as Biden’s running mate at the Democratic convention that begins on Monday.

Biden will also be formally nominated to challenge Trump.

