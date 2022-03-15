Joe Ageyo’s New Role At Nation Media Group After RMS Exit

Former Royal Media Services (RMS) Editorial Director Joe Ageyo has found a new home at Nation Media Group (NMG), a week after announcing his resignation from the S.K. Macharia-owned media house.

In a memo, to NMG members of staff, seen by this writer, Ageyo has joined NMG as the Group’s Editorial Director in the broadcast department.

The appointment takes effect on April 1.

“As Editorial Director – Broadcasting, he will be an integral part of the leadership team and will participate In the development and execution of the Groups editorial strategy Joe will be in charge of the editorial functions of NMG’s broadcast operations in Kenya across multimedia platforms,” NMG CEO Stephen Gitagama said on Tuesday.

Ageyo will report directly to the Editor-in-Chief with a dotted reporting relationship to the Executive Director- Transformation.

In the new changes at NMG, Monicah Waceke Ndung’u was appointed to the new position of Executive Director- Transformation. Previously, Monica, who joined the media house in February 2020 from Kwese TV, served as Head of Broadcasting.

Ageyo’s exit from the Dennis-Pritt-based media sparked speculations of fallout in RMS’ editorial department ahead of the August General Election.

The veteran journalist has since been replaced by Linus Kaikai, who until the latest changes held the position of Innovation and Strategy Director.

Prior to joining RMS in 2018, Ageyo worked at KTN as Managing Editor, and at NTV as Head of News Production.

The scribe holds a Master of Science Degree in Environmental Governance from the University of Manchester, Post Graduate Diploma In Mass Communication, horn the School of Journalism. University of Nairobi and Bachelor of Agribusiness Management, from Egerton University.

He also holds certificates in Sustainability Management and Environment Diplomacy from the University of Tilburg, Netherlands and the University of Geneva, respectively.

