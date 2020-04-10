Jobseekers Excused From Presenting Clearance Certificates During COVID-19 Pandemic – EACC

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has excused job seekers from presenting clearance certificates during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Public entities have also been advised to avoid blocking applicants who do not present the clearance certificates from the agency.

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak has called upon state agencies not to make it mandatory for applicants to present the certificates, rather they should take it upon themselves to do the clearance.

Following the global Coronavirus pandemic which has hit the country, submission of hard copies and forms had been suspended by different agencies.

Read: COVID-19: DPP, EACC Present Ksh2 Billion Of Corruption Proceeds To Treasury To Cushion Needy Kenyans

A meeting chaired by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe involving the National Emergency Response Team resolved that the copies should be submitted as soft copy without necessarily physically presenting them.

For instance, EACC’s Mbarak stated that the public entities doing the recruitment will have to do the search and verification of the applicants’ integrity.

“The commission, therefore, advises that any public entity recruiting this period should not prejudice any employment application that will not include self-declaration form,” he said in a public notice issued yesterday.

Read Also: EACC Boss Twalib Mbarak Tells Off Waiguru On Ksh791 Million NYS Scandal

In Kenya, it is a mandatory requirement to present clearance certificate from the EACC among other entities when applying for a state job. For instance, among the clearances needed are from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), HELB, CRB and a certificate of good conduct from the DCI.

Some organizations have already adapted to the relief to excuse job seekers from presenting the EACC clearance certificate. The National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority for instance alerted it applicants for the CEO position that they had complied with the EACC directive.

“Candidates who will meet other minimum requirements save for the above will be shortlisted,” reads the notice in part.

As of yesterday, April 9, 2020, the country had recorded 184 positive COVID-19 cases, 7 fatalities and 12 recoveries.