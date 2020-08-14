in SPORTS

Defender Joash Onyango Ditches Gor Mahia For Tanzania’s Simba SC

It’s official, Joash Onyango has joined Tanzanian giants Simba SC from Gor Mahia.

The move brings to a halt rumors around the future of the Harambee Stars international at cash strapped K’Ogalo.

In a statement, Simba said the signing of the 27-year-old is in line with their big ambitions for next season.

“We have set ourselves a big dream of reaching far in the African Champions League and in domestic competitions and that’s why we have to sign experienced defenders,” tweeted the club.

Onyango joins two other former Gor Mahia players who recently joined Simba namely Francis Kahata and Meddie Kagere.

Gor Mahia is struggling to hold on to their most priced assests owing to poor financial status.

The club, regarded as the biggest in Kenya, has not paid salaries for five months now and players are taking advantage of the situation to move for free.

