JKUAT Students Advised To Pick Belongings After Gov’t Closed Institutions Until January 2021

JKUAT [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) students have until August 28 to pick their belongings from their halls of residence.

In a notice posted on the institution’s social media pages, the students will be able to access their residences from August 7 to 28, a period of 12 days.

“You are required to collect all your belongings from the hostels between Monday, August 17, and Friday, August 28,” Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Robert Kinyua said.

According to Kinyua, the decision was met after it was directed that learning institutions including universities will be used for preparatory activities.

The activities will include re-arrangement of hostel facilities to accommodate fewer residents and fumigation of all rooms.

“We shall not be able to take care of your belongings not collected after the deadline,” he said, adding that hostel staff will be available for the exercise during normal business hours on weekdays except weekends.

Further, the students were urged to adhere to COVID-19 measures including social distancing, sanitising and wearing masks.

Last week, Education CS Prof George Magoha announced that institutions of higher learning will remain closed until January 2021.

“All Teachers Training Colleges (TTCs), Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVETs) and Universities will reopen for face-to-face sessions in January 2021.

“A robust multi-sectoral approach will be employed to step up preparedness for reopening in compliance with MoH protocols on mitigating the Covid-19 effects,” he said.

