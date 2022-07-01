JKUAT Denies Missing Marks Cause of Students’ Deaths

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture Technology (JKUAT) has denied claims that two of its students took away their lives over missing marks.

Yesterday, Kahawa Tungu reported that the body of a JKUAT student had been discovered in her apartment in Juja, Kiambu County.

Irene Monica Mwangi, 26, a fourth-year student at the school of business computing reportedly took her life after failing to graduate.

Her remains were found in the door frame of her bathroom with a piece of cloth that was discovered wrapped around her neck undergoing forensic examination.

Other students who had completed their coursework graduated on Tuesday.

Read: Another JKUAT Student Takes Own Life After Failing To Graduate on Tuesday

It is said that the deceased had expressed her frustration at not graduating to her friends. On the day of the graduation, police were called to the area where she was found dead. She had left behind a suicide note whose contents have been shared with the bereaved family.

In yet another incident, Lenny Jessy Masiaga, a fourth-year student was found hanging in his dorm on June 25.

His lifeless body was discovered by his girlfriend, who had gone to pay him a visit.

Police in charge of the case stated that they are yet to determine whether the student died by suicide or was killed.

Read Also:JKUAT Students Accused of Hacking NCBA Bank Mobile App, Stealing Millions

The deceased was supposed to graduate on Tuesday when the school was hosting its 38th commencement ceremony, but his girlfriend informed authorities that he was distraught because he did not receive all the required marks.

Responding to the two incidents, the Higher Institution stated that the academic records of the deceased were in order with no missing marks.

Thus, it denied claims that the two took their lies due to frustrations of missing marks.

“We wish to confirm that Lenny Jessy Masiga and Irene Monica Wagicgugu Mwangi were Jkuat students pursuing Strategic Management in the School of Entrepreneurship and BSc Business Computing respectively and that their relevant academic records are in order,” said a statement from Jkuat spokesperson Dr Joan Mutua.

The two incidents are being probed by relevant authorities.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...