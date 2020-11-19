JKUAT Announces Reopening Dates For All Year Groups

The Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) has announced reopening dates for all students after months of closure over Covid-19 fears.

This is following a senate sitting held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, where the management resolved to adopt blended learning (integration of face-to-face and online instruction).

In a memo seen by this writer, all colleges will reopen on Monday, November 23. The students will undertake practicals and exams up to Friday, December 4.

“All students are required to adhere to the Ministry of Health Covid-19 containment measures,” JKUAT advised.

Tertiary institutions reopened for in-person-learning for final year students on October 5.

In a statement on September 29, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha directed respective University Councils and their Senates to announce the date for resumption of in-person learning for students in other academic classes, with priority being accorded to those undertaking science-based courses.

The institutions are required to mandatorily enforce strict adherence to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols, which include; monitoring of the body temperature for all learners and all other persons accessing the institutions, observance of high levels of hygiene, handwashing/use of

sanitizers, and the adoption of innovative approaches to uphold the guidelines on physical and social distancing and the use of face masks/shields.

