JKIA Suspends Flights After Cargo Plane Develops Technical Issue

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Monday temporarily suspended all flights.

In a statement, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) explained that the suspension was due to the temporary closure of the runway.

The authority said the closure was occasioned by an aborted take-off by a cargo plane. The plane is said to have developed technical hitches.

KAA assured passengers that they are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

“Our top priority is the safety of all passengers and we are working closely with the relevant authorities to resolve this situation as quickly and safely as possible. As a result of the runway closure, all incoming and outgoing flights have been temporarily suspended,” KAA said.

Jambo! We would like to confirm that the runway at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has been temporarily closed due to an aborted takeoff by Cargo plane that developed technical issues this morning. 1/3 — Kenya Airports Authority (@KenyaAirports) April 17, 2023

Passengers have been advised to contact their respective airlines for more information on the status of their flights.

“We regret any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...