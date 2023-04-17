in NEWS

JKIA Suspends Flights After Cargo Plane Develops Technical Issue

jkia
JKIA [Photo/Courtesy]

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Monday temporarily suspended all flights.

In a statement, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) explained that the suspension was due to the temporary closure of the runway.

The authority said the closure was occasioned by an aborted take-off by a cargo plane. The plane is said to have developed technical hitches.

KAA assured passengers that they are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

“Our top priority is the safety of all passengers and we are working closely with the relevant authorities to resolve this situation as quickly and safely as possible. As a result of the runway closure, all incoming and outgoing flights have been temporarily suspended,” KAA said.

Passengers have been advised to contact their respective airlines for more information on the status of their flights.

“We regret any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

JKIAKenya Airports Authority

Written by Kahawa Tungu

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

gachagua

I Rejected Offer from US Senator Coons to Dialogue with Raila – DP Gachagua

MP Mohamed Ali Demands Sh10 Million from Brookside in Defamation Suit