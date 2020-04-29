in NEWS

Outrage As JKIA Suspends Employee Contracts At Night Forcing Them To Sleep Outside (Video)

169 Views

(Image/Courtesy)

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has suspended some of its employees’ contracts without notice, a move that has ignited public outrage.

In videos circulating online, the airport staff mainly cleaners are seen sleeping on the terminals in the cold, with reports indicating that they were fired on Tuesday evening.

For instance, the employees indicate that they received the information about their contracts suspension and since it was during curfew hours they had nowhere to go rather than sleep in the cold.

Read: Still Colonised? Another British Airways Plane Set To Land At JKIA Nairobi Tonight

“We normally operate in three shifts, the first two went on without a hitch, but as I left for home at around 5 PM, I got a call from a member of my team, who then told me that they had been asked to leave the airport with all their belongings. I hurriedly made my way back and found out that at around ten minutes to 6 PM, all the workers were informed that their contracts had been suspended effective immediately,” one of the workers is quoted.

Further, in a video some of the employees say that they work with Colnet company adding that they were going about with their normal duties before they were ambushed and forced to write down their names and their passes taken away.

Read Also: Senator Mutula Kilonzo Blasts KQ For Suspending Staff Who Filmed Video Of Chinese Landing At JKIA

This has ignited outrage with netizens using different social media platforms to stand in solidarity with the workers as well as castigating the airport management.

On Twitter, it is on top of the trending list. Here are some of the reactions:

Read Also: Outrage As Gov’t Asks Desperate Kenyans Stuck In China To Cater For Evacuation Costs

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

Written by Mercy Auma

Reporter at Kahawa Tungu, with a passion for human interest stories. I believe in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. I have worked for various media organizations.

Twitter: @MallissaMercy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

COVID-19: Caf Seeks Clarity From Members On 2019/20 Season Completion Plans

Safaricom Initiative Promises A Million Kenyans 4G Phones For As Low As Ksh20 Per Day