Outrage As JKIA Suspends Employee Contracts At Night Forcing Them To Sleep Outside (Video)

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has suspended some of its employees’ contracts without notice, a move that has ignited public outrage.

In videos circulating online, the airport staff mainly cleaners are seen sleeping on the terminals in the cold, with reports indicating that they were fired on Tuesday evening.

For instance, the employees indicate that they received the information about their contracts suspension and since it was during curfew hours they had nowhere to go rather than sleep in the cold.

Read: Still Colonised? Another British Airways Plane Set To Land At JKIA Nairobi Tonight

“We normally operate in three shifts, the first two went on without a hitch, but as I left for home at around 5 PM, I got a call from a member of my team, who then told me that they had been asked to leave the airport with all their belongings. I hurriedly made my way back and found out that at around ten minutes to 6 PM, all the workers were informed that their contracts had been suspended effective immediately,” one of the workers is quoted.

Further, in a video some of the employees say that they work with Colnet company adding that they were going about with their normal duties before they were ambushed and forced to write down their names and their passes taken away.

JKIA has suspended employees' contracts and kicked them out during the night! The workers are now stranded outside the airports not knowing where to go. The country is under a curfew yet #JKIA has kicked their workers like dogs! SHAME! @COTU_KE pic.twitter.com/gUw9HLlVKC — Charles Wahinya™🇰🇪 (@Charleswahinya_) April 28, 2020

Read Also: Senator Mutula Kilonzo Blasts KQ For Suspending Staff Who Filmed Video Of Chinese Landing At JKIA

This has ignited outrage with netizens using different social media platforms to stand in solidarity with the workers as well as castigating the airport management.

On Twitter, it is on top of the trending list. Here are some of the reactions:

#JKIA🛫has yet again shown its total lack of concern for the people after the impromptu sacking of its subordinate staff in wee hours of the night, kicking them out in the middle of a #curfewinkenya.Humanity has been fed to the dogs. We have suffered in this Jubilee rulership😓 — Daktari Gatero🇰🇪🔝🔬 (@DaktariGatero) April 29, 2020

JKIA has suspended employees' contracts and kicked them out during the night! The workers are now stranded outside the airports not knowing where to go. The country is under a curfew yet #JKIA has kicked their workers like dogs! SHAME! @COTU_KE pic.twitter.com/gUw9HLlVKC — Charles Wahinya™🇰🇪 (@Charleswahinya_) April 28, 2020

Read Also: Outrage As Gov’t Asks Desperate Kenyans Stuck In China To Cater For Evacuation Costs

This is how the workers spent the night at #JKIA. We need an action done! @COTU_KE pic.twitter.com/lyrBUrMF61 — Charles Wahinya™🇰🇪 (@Charleswahinya_) April 29, 2020

#JKIA.how do you suspend cleaners at night.Are you a normal govt.?who elected this nincompoops into office really.?one day we shall revisit their election and we shall also hold those responsible for such acts like https://t.co/Mt5xz9Yljt won't end well.People must be hanged — Erick Atitwa (@AtitwaGmail) April 29, 2020

They reported to work at #JKIA only to be suspended and kicked out of their work stations. They were forced to sleep like dogs as they were unable to go back to their homes because of the curfew. How can KAA suspend employment contracts at night? pic.twitter.com/JBDsxLBnfE — Victor Mochere (@VictorMochere) April 29, 2020

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu