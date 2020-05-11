JKIA-based Engineer Stabbed To Death During Fight With Girlfriend In Umoja 2

A 33-year-old engineer based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has succumbed to stab wounds allegedly inflicted by his girlfriend in Nairobi’s Umoja Estate.

Edward Okello was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Mama Lucy Kibaki hospital on Sunday night.

Neighbours told the police that Edward Okello was stabbed in the chest by his girlfriend on Sunday at around 8.30 pm.

The police have since arrested the woman.

“The suspect of the murder, who is the girlfriend, was identified by the neighbours and immediately arrested. The team proceeded to the residence at Umoja 2, and found a pool of blood on the sitting room. A kitchen knife was recovered at the scene,” part of the police statement read.

Read: 27 Year Old Pregnant Woman Stabbed To Death By Boyfriend In Public

In their report, the police noted that the incident was as a result of a domestic row.

In a viral video, the suspect behind the incident is heard narrating that moments before the disagreement that turned ugly the man got violent and started beating her.

To defend herself, the woman says she hit the man with a cup. She told the police that is the lasting thing she remembers.

“I don’t know what happened…he started beating me. A woman will take anything to defend themselves. I took a cup and hit him with it… All I know he was hitting me,” the suspect told the police.

She added:” We were just fighting…you are putting words in my mouth. I don’t know what happened.”

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu