Jiweke Tavern Owner John Keige Collapses, Dies In His Home

Jiweke Tavern and Bourbon owner John Keige has died of a heart attack at his home in Nyari Estate.

According to reports by the Standard, .Keige collapsed outside his house and was rushed to Nairobi Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Boss had just finished having lunch when he decided to go jogging. A few steps outside the gate, he collapsed,” said one of his workers.

It is reported that Keige died on July 7, but the news of his death was kept under wraps for close to a week now.

Jiweke Tavern is located off Ngong Road in Nairobi.

He will be buried at a private funeral to be held on Tuesday July 14, at the family rural home in Muruka Kandara, Murang’a county.

