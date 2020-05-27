Popular Kikuyu Musician Dies In Grisly Accident Along Thika Super Highway

Popular Kikuyu musician, Jimmy Wayuni has been confirmed dead following a grisly accident in Githurai along the Thika Super Highway.

This was confirmed by Ruiru OCPD Phineas Ringera who indicated that the singer’s car rammed into a lorry as he was driving into the city on Tuesday night.

“The driver rammed into a lorry at around 10PM while driving to Nairobi. He was immediately rushed to St Joseph Hospital in Githurai 45 where he passed on,” said the OCPD.

The deceased’s body is said to have been taken to Kenyatta Funeral Home and his car towed to the police station.

Read: De Mathew’s Wives Stun Kenyans As They Affirm Support For Each Other

Some of his hit songs were played on Kikuyu vernacular stations and detailed controversies due to his sexist lyrics.

One of his songs, Airitu a Ruiru (Ruiru girls) ignited anger among women since it intimated that women from Ruiru were bad lovers capable of killing their husbands.

In another incident last year, another popular Kikuyu artiste John De Mathew passed on in a ghastly accident along Thika road, near Blue Post Hotel.

The car he was driving rammed into a lorry and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu