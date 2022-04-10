Jimmy Wanjigi on The Spot for Failing to Pay Staff, Entertainers During Safina NDC

Businessman turned politician Jimmy Wanjigi is on the spot for not paying his staff their salaries.

According to details seen by Kahawa Tungu, Wanjigi is yet to pay the entertainers he contracted for the Safina Party NDC where he was unveiled as the Presidential flagbearer.

Further reports reveal that he is yet to pay many other people who have been offering services towards his political bid. These include his communication team and bloggers who have been managing his agenda online.

For instance, renowned gospel singer Mr Seed has called out the presidential aspirant while seeking to have his dues paid in full.

“Jimmy Wanjigi, you have not paid us for the work we did for you three weeks ago. Imekua tuu stories everyday…tunakazana hapa nje sisi kama youths kujisaidia kimaisha na nikama unadharauliwa sana. God is watching,” Mr Seed wrote on Instagram.

Last month, Wanjigi was endorsed as the Safina Party presidential flagbearer. The coronation was graced by DP William Ruto and his close allies with speculations that the two had joined forces and were working together.

Speaking about his fallout with ODM and the Party leader Raila Odinga, Wanjigi said he felt betrayed and used.

“Raila advised me to join politics, he said he was retiring. He told me that he had helped the country enough and it was time for another generation to take over. I don’t know who, but I think someone is pushing him,” he told NTV.

This is not the first time the businessman has been on the spot for failing to pay his debts. In yet another incident, Wanjigi reportedly failed to pay Fazal – The men’s Luxury Boutique that operates in Nairobi’s Sarit, Yaya and Westgate Mall for two Brioni Jackets and six Ermenegildo Zegna trousers supplied to him on credit in 2019.

According to court papers, the luxury clothing Wanjigi failed to pay amounted to Sh1.37 million.

