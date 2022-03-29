Jimmy Wanjigi on Fall Out with Raila Odinga, Joining Politics

Businessman cum politician Jimi Wanjigi has finally addressed his fallout with ODM leader Raila Odinga that forced him to join politics.

In an interview with NTV on Monday, Wanjigi revealed his fallout with his once bosom friend Raila Odinga started when he failed to keep his word.

Apparently, the former Prime Minister had told Wanjigi that he would retire from active politics to pave way for the younger generation. Wanjigi reportedly interpreted this as the field had been left open for him to try a chance in national politics.

Thus, Wanjigi revealed that he felt betrayed when Raila declared his interest in the Presidency.

“Raila advised me to join politics, he said he was retiring. He told me that he had helped the country enough and it was time for another generation to take over. I don’t know who, but I think someone is pushing him,” he told NTV.

Notably, Wanjigi reiterated that his differences with Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta are not on a personal level.

Wanjigi further accused Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka of being coerced to work with Raila Odinga against his wishes.

“I was sidelined by ODM and I went to my friend Kalonzo whom we were with in 2017. When we were in Kitui he asked me not to take him to Azimio or Raila Odinga again. How I see it, he is being forced to work with Azimio, I know him,” he added.

During the ODM Party NDC in Kasarani last month, Wanjigi was unceremoniously ejected from the event and stopped from attending.

He then cut ties with ODM Party and made friends with DP William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza team. He was later declared the official Presidential flagbearer for Safina Party and will be on the ballot come August 9.

