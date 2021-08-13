Outrage as Jimmy Gait Claims Kenyan Women Working in Gulf Countries Mistreated for Engaging in Immoral Behaviour

Gospel singer Jimmy Gait irked Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) after he claimed Kenyans working in Gulf countries are indisciplined.

Speaking to K24 TV on Friday, the artiste claimed that the Kenyans in the Arabic countries engage in immortal activities hence the rampant cases of mistreatment.

“The main reason you see some people get mistreated in the Middle East is because of indiscipline. Most Kenyans go there and they start doing immoral things and that leads to them being mistreated,” he said.

He also noted that while there are laws governing the agencies and employers, the indisciplined must face consequences of their actions.

“There are laws in place that govern the agencies, the employees and the employers but in the case of indecency and indiscipline then someone has to face the consequences. I just want to encourage Kenyans going to the Middle East to focus on their work,” he continued.

But what really got on KoT’s nerve were his remarks justifying the mistreatment of women working in the Gulf countries.

According to Gait, men working in the foreign land do not seek to engage in extramarital affairs with their bosses compared to their female counterparts.

“There are so many Kenyan men working in the Middle East in Saudi, Qatar, Dubai the reason you don’t hear about men being mistreated is because they do not go sleeping with their bosses wives,” he said.

A report released by the Labour Ministry in July showed that 93 Kenyans have lost their lives while in the Middle East countries since January 2019.

Labour PS Peter Tum told MPs that most of the victims died of natural causes, a reason the legislators rejected.

Some of the causes of death included Covid-19, cardiac arrests, childbirth, cancer and respiratory complications.

In the past year alone, stories of Kenyans enslaved in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries have been on the rise with their parents calling on the government to help bring the victims back.

Here are reactions to Gait’s sentiments:

