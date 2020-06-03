Jimmie Carragher: Aubameyang Too Good For Arsenal

Liverpool legend Jimmie Carragher has alleged that Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is too good for the club.

Despite a great individual record since joining the Gunners in 2018, the Gabonese is yet to win a silverware with the club.

Aubameyang is also yet to taste Champions League football with the North Londoners.

In 75 Premier League outings, the former Borussia Dortmund forward has scored impressive 49 goals.

He emerged joint top scorer of the league with 22 goals in his first full season last season, sharing the accolade with Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah and Sadio Manè.

So far he boasts 17 goals in 26 matches.

It is against this backdrop that Carragher, a one-club-man, feels the Arsenal captain is too good for the club.

“There is no doubt about it, Aubameyang is too good for Arsenal. We had it at Liverpool with Luis Suarez,” said the 42-year-old former defender.

Before leaving Liverpool for Barcelona, where he has since won numerous titles including the coveted Champions League, Luiz Suarez was also deemed too good for the Reds.

