Jimi Wanjigi not Licensed Firearm Holder, Certificate Revoked in 2018

Presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi is not a licensed firearm holder. His license was revoked in 2018 according to details reaching Kahawa Tungu.

In a document dated January 30, 2018, the then Secretary for Firearms and Licensing Board Samuel Kimaru revoked Wanjigi’s firearms licenses on the grounds that he was unfit to be trusted with the firearms.

“I wish to notify you in accordance with the provisions of the Firearms Act. Cap. 114 Laws of Kenya that your Firearm Certificate No.9522 issued to you on 12th June 2014 is with effect from the date of this notice, revoked as the Firearms Licensing Board is satisfied that the revocation is warranted under Section 3 (5) (b) and Section 5(7) of the above-mentioned Act for reasons that you are unfit to be entrusted with a firearm anymore,” the document reads in part.

Wanjigi was also asked to surrender the firearms in his possession by February 2018 as he was holding them illegally.

The firearms were:

Glock Pistol S/NO. UAB 646

Glock Pistol S/NO. WGD 666

Glock Pistol S/NO. URG 792

Glock Pistol S/NO. URG 798

.223 Rifle S/A Mini Archer S/N0.IM 111

.223 Rifle CQ S/NO. CN 005433 – 13

.223 Rifle Gilboa S/N0.20104022 CN 05435 – 13

Earlier, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti was handed a four-month jail term over contempt of court.

High Court Judge Anthony Mrima handed the DCI the sentence for disobeying orders that required him to return firearms confiscated from businessman Jimmy Wanjigi.

Justice Mrima ordered Kinoti to be jailed at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison. He is required to surrender to the Prison authorities within seven days. Failure to do so, the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai is required to arrest him.

The case dates back to February this year where the High Court gave Kinoti 30 days to return Wanjigi’s firearms as ordered in 2019.

Ideally in June, Justice Chacha Mwita had ruled that the State acted irrationally by carting away Wanjigi’s guns while he still held a valid license.

“The plaintiff’s rights were violated by the respondents. The actions of the respondents were unlawful and actuated by malice. The court grants orders that all firearms be returned to the plaintiff,” ruled Justice Mwita.

New details have however revealed that Wanjigi’s license was revoked in 2018 hence he ceased being a licensed firearm holder.

