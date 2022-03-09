Presidential Hopeful Jimi Wanjigi Joins Muite-led Safina Party After Row With ODM

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has ditched the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) after fallout with party boss Raila Odinga.

Wanjigi defected to Safina party on Wednesday.

He was received to Safina by party leader and former presidential candidate Paul Muite.

Muite, a former Member of Parliament for Kabete Constituency and a senior lawyer, unveiled Wanjigi as the party’s presidential candidate in the August 9 General Election.

Wanjigi cut ties with ODM on February 26 after being roughed up by ODM supporters while trying to access Kasarani stadium for the party’s National Delegates Convention (NDC).

Also Read: Wanjigi Ejected from Kasarani Stadium, Cuts Ties with Raila

Before leaving the stadium, Wanjigi was forced to take cover at the Kasarani Stadium Police Post.

The politician, who was accompanied by a group of youths, had earlier said that he would make his way into the NDC with 2,000 delegates whose names, he claimed had been withdrawn from the original list of ODM delegates.

He accused Odinga’s party of dictatorship terming the endorsement of the opposition leader as ODM’s presidential candidate as unfair.

Also Read: Wanjigi Given 72 Hours To Surrender 11 Firearms In Fresh Tussle With DCI

Speaking after joining Safina party, Wanjigi said he would achieve all that he had planned in the Muite-led party.

“Our path for Democracy will not be stopped. Our Dream for the Economic Liberation of Kenyans is more alive than ever & we will achieve that in the Safina Party. The Ark has left the dock & our destination is the Presidency of this great Republic,” said Wanjigi.

He said he will be presenting his nomination papers for the top seat during the party’s NDC scheduled for March 21.

Also Read: Wanjigi Claims DCI Gun Summons Meant to Frustrate Presidential Bid Ahead of ODM NDC

Regarded as a political ‘fixer’ Wanjigi bankrolled Odinga’s presidential campaigns in 2017 when he contested for the seat under the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition.

Earlier, former Mukurweini MP Kabando was Kabando quit Safina party over what is believed to be Wanjigi’s defection.

Kabando, who is eyeing the Nyeri senatorial seat, is sympathetic to Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja movement that has the blessings of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“After consultations with #KabandoCampaign, allies, stakeholders & a review of developing political scenarios in the party vis-a-vis ideals we hold dear, we have concluded that Safina is no longer fit for #SenatorKabando bid,” Kabando tweeted.

After consultations with #KabandoCampaign, allies, stakeholders & a review of developing political scenarios in the party vis-a-vis ideals we hold dear, we have concluded that Safina is no longer fit for #SenatorKabando bid. Further details Friday 3pm. We thank you. #NyeriFirst — Kabando Wa Kabando (@Wakabando) March 9, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...