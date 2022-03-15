Jimi Wanjigi Among Guests Attending UDA NDC

Safina party presidential candidate Jimi Wanjigi is among the guests attending the United Democratic Alliance delegates convention at the Kasarani stadium.

Wanjigi and Chama Cha Kazi leader Moses Kuria arrived at Kasarani a few minutes after noon.

The businessman told the reporters that he was there solely because of friendship.

“Hakuna muungano, ni urafiki tu,” he said.

Also present is TSP party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri, as well as Democratic Party leader and National Assembly party leader Justin Muturi.

Deputy President William Ruto earlier on accepted the nomination for party leader and flag-bearer of the UDA party.

The delegates had retreated to a closed-door meeting earlier in the day, where DP Ruto was introduced as the National Party’s new leader.

The UDA party also had two critical sessions with the party’s National Governing Council and National Executive Committee.

The two meetings were held with the goal of introducing interim party officials and formulating and ratifying the party’s agenda in accordance with its constitution.

Aaround 5000 UDA delegates are present to support DP Ruto’s State House campaign in accordance with the party’s constitution.

