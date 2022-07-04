Jesus Arrives To Save Arsenal

Arsenal have signed Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City for £45m.

The 25-year-old, who will wear the number nine shirt for the Gunners, has signed a long-term deal, ending his five-year stay with City.

Jesus made 236 appearances and scored 95 goals for City, winning four Premier League titles, three League Cups and the FA Cup.

“It’s been a pleasure to play for Manchester City,” Jesus said.

Arsenal are yet to win another Premier League title since their 2005 invincible run.

