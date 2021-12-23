Jesse Were Set To Leave Zesco United

Harambee Stars forward Jesse Were is set to leave Zambian side Zesco United, according to reports.

Jesse contract with the Ndola based side is set to run out at the end of this month with the club not willing to renew it.

Read: Jesse Were Clocks 100 Career Goals For Zesco United

The former Mathare United striker has been with Zesco since 2016, scoring over 100 goals in the league over the period.

He has however not enjoyed favor with successive Harambee Stars coaches who seldom fielded him despite call ups.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...