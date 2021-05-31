Jesse Were Clocks 100 Career Goals For Zesco United

Kenyan international Jesse Jackson Were has recorded 100 career goals for Zesco United in the Zambia’s top-flight.

The 32-year-old former Tusker FC striker achieved the milestone on Sunday when he scored a hat-trick against Kitwe United.

Jesse, who has been with the Ndola-based club since 2016, becomes the first Zesco United player to reach the milestone.

He attributed the achievement to the support from the club.

“I’m grateful for support from all the staff. Scoring 100 goals is not easy but all of you were behind and supporting me,” he posted on his Instagram page.

