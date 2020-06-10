Embu DCIO Jervasio Njeru Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Suspect While In Custody Released On Sh500,000 Bond

Embu DCIO Jervasio Njeru who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman while in Embu police custody has been released on Sh500,000 bond after pleading not guilty.

The DCIO pleaded not guilty to assaulting the 42-year-old woman as well as having acted indecently with an adult.

The prosecution had asked the court to have him denied bond on the grounds that he was a senior officer who would interfere with witnesses.

However, through his lawyer Momanyi Gichuki, he argued that he was no longer a police officer as he was dismissed from the service following the alleged offence.

Embu Chief Magistrate Maxwell Gicheru in his ruling ordered for his release on Sh500,000 bond with the case scheduled to be heard on June 16, 2020.

Earlier, Kahawa Tungu had reported Njeru’s arrest where he spent a night behind bars after a woman who was in custody accused him of sexual assault while she was locked up.

Reports from a police signal in Embu North Sub-County indicated that Njeru had allegedly committed the heinous crime on the night of 30/31 May. She was being held on a charge of obtaining money by false pretence after a complaint by one Stephen Gathiru Gakaru.

The woman was released on 31st May 2020 on a free bond through OB. No. 21/31/05/2020 after which she was required to appear before the DCI on 2nd June.

Further reports by the forensics experts who examined the lady and concluded that her complaint of sexual assault via OB. No. 54/31/05/2020 (recorded at 7 PM on 31st May) was valid thus leading this arrest.

Consequently, other DCI officers based at the headquarter had indicated that it was not the first time such a complaint had been made about Njeru.

Apparently, he had been demoted from a senior rank to his current rank after sexually harassing a colleague at the DCI headquarters during Ndegwa Muhoro’s reign.

Recent cases of police brutality, abuse and assault have been on the rise, with the government doing very little to protect its people. For instance, complaints have been levelled against the police for taking away lives and brutalizing the citizenry rather than honouring their mandate of protecting and maintaining law and order.

