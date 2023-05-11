Embattled Jubilee SG Jeremiah Kioni Insists Delegates Conference Still On

Planned Special Jubilee National Delegates Conference (NDC) is still on, embattled Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has said.

The former Ndaragwa MP on Thursday said the NDC convened by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta will take place on May 22 and 23.

“It is important to tell Kenyans and members of Jubilee party that the NDC meeting will be held on the 22nd and 23rd of May,” he said during a press conference.

He also asserted that Uhuru remains the party leader despite efforts by the Kanini Kega-led faction to oust him.

“We have clarified the issue of the party leader, those who were saying that he must resign, some have even gone to the point of lying. The issue of resigning from active politics is in the pensions act, na kama hajakuitisha pension, shida yako ni gani? si ukae na pension yake na yeye aendelee na maisha,” he continued.

Last week, the Kega faction installed Nominated MP Sabina Chege as the party leader in an acting capacity.

The EALA MP said the decision was reached following a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

“The office of the party leader is hereby declared vacant and pending the decision of the NDC the hon. Sabina Chege will be the acting party leader of the Jubilee party,” the former Kieni MP said.

The former lawmaker cited the Presidential Retirement and Benefits Act which prohibits Uhuru from holding a leadership position in a party six months after the elections.

Uhuru should have quit his party position by March 13.

The regional MP also noted that Uhuru violated the party laws by calling a National Delegates Conference through an NEC meeting attended by only seven members.

Of the seven members, he explained, three are on suspension.

“The purported NEC meeting did not have a quorum as provided by the constitution, it had seven members of whom three are suspended pending the internal dispute resolution mechanisms,” he said.

