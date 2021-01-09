Jeremiah Kioni Denies Voting For Uhuru Instead Of Mudavadi During 2013 General Elections

Former Ndaragwa MP has denied voting for President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 2013 general elections.

Speaking during the burial of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi’s mother, Mama Hannah Mudavadi, Kioni said he cast his vote in favour of the Mudavadi.

Then, Kioni was Mudavadi’s running mate.

Reports indicated that at the polling station where he (Kioni) cast his vote, there was no vote for the ANC leader.

Almost 10 years on, Kioni had a hard time explaining the situation to the mourners who jeered him.

“The long and short of the story is that it was a lie. We have been to court just for the record and the court has even awarded me damages for defamation against the media houses,” Kioni said.

“I voted for Musalia Mudavadi. I did not vote for my good friend Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta.”

Mudavadi was forced to join his former running mate at the podium to help calm the crowd.

“We are here for mama Hannah’s funeral, not for political competition. The person who should be ashamed is the one who said Kioni did not vote for me and he was not at the polling station. Shame on you!” Mudavadi said.

“Kioni lost his seat over that and we should not make this look like a political competition. Jeremiah stood for courage. Let us show respect and let us show a new beginning for Kenya.”

Mama Hannah passed on on December 28, 2020. She succumbed while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

She was 92 years old.

“As a family, we are devastated by this loss but are bearing it with grace. Please remember us in your prayers. The Lord gives and the Lord takes. May our dear Mum’s soul RIP,” Mudavadi wrote on Twitter.

