Vihiga Queens Jentrix Shikangwa Set To Join Turkish Side

Vihiga Queens FC and Harambee Starlets striker Jentrix Milimu Shikangwa will travel to join a top Turkish Division side on Sunday.

Shikangwa will travel to Turkey to join Fatih Karagümrük Sportif Faaliyetler San. Tic. A.S.

“Jentrix will leave the country on Sunday, January 23, 2022 in the morning and land in Instabul, Turkey before midday. This is an additional opportunity to the continuous developing interests in our players accruing from our recent participation in the CAF WCL Zonal Qualifiers (CECAFA) and TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League,” said the Club Executive.

The Vihiga Queens Executive Committee hopes that these interests will develop into opportunities for the players to go forth and conquer the football world.

On Tuesday former Vihiga Queens first choice goalkeeper Lilian Awuor Onyango also left the country on Tuesday to join French top division side ASJ Soyaux-Charente on a two and a half year contract.

