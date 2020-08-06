Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange Recovers From Coronavirus After 17 Days Of Self-isolation

Citizen TV personality Jeff Koinange has recovered from the novel COVID-19, he announced on Thursday.

Taking to social media, the Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) show host said he took a repeat test which came back negative.

“Folks…Day 17 in isolation and I just got my 2nd test results…NEGATIVE…I have BEATEN this MONSTER! And YOU can too! Thank you for ALL your Prayers, Kind Words and Good Wishes! TOGETHER can win this WAR against #COVID19 God Bless! Twende Kazi,” he tweeted.

Folks…Day 17 in isolation and I just got my 2nd test results…NEGATIVE…I have BEATEN this MONSTER! And YOU can too! Thank you for ALL your Prayers, Kind Words and Good Wishes! TOGETHER can win this WAR against #COVID19 God Bless! Twende Kazi @xtiandela @PSdxb @stivogichbwoy pic.twitter.com/GUnfy6bCEa — Jeff Koinange, MBS (@KoinangeJeff) August 6, 2020

While reading the news from home on Wednesday, Jeff said he had taken another test 14 days after testing positive but had been advised to wait 72 hours before taking a repeat test.

“…some news, after day 14, I tested again… I was negative… people from the clinic have insisted I should test again in 72 hours to get a double negative,” he said.

The new anchor announced his status on July 20 noting that he was asymptomatic and in isolation.

“Folks, just to let you know, I have tested POSITIVE for Covid-19. I’m doing Good..NO symptoms…and my Family is fine. All my close contacts have been informed. Right now I’m in self isolation. Many thanks to Royal Media Services Management for its Support. Stay SAFE & God Bless!” he wrote.

Another journalist at the Royal Media Services-owned station, Stephen Letoo, had days earlier confirmed have contracting the virus.

Mr Letoo hosts a morning political show with Mr Koinange at Hot 96.

A number of journalists at the media house have reportedly tested positive for the virus and are yet to go public about their state.

So far, Kenya has recorded 23,873 cases, 391 deaths and 9.930 recoveries.

