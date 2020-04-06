Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange Denies Kitisuru Home Is Up For Auction

Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange has denied reports that his residential property in Kitisuru is up for grabs.

In an advert doing rounds on the interwebs, the two four bedroom villas will be auctioned on April 28 at 11 am by a company located in Westlands.

The 0.6575 acre piece of land, registered under LR No 7741/263 has apparently accrued penalties.

As a result, willing bidders will deposit Sh5 million before being allowed to bid.

“The title is a free hold interest. The current annual rates payable amount to Ksh 16,500. The annual rates payable together with accrued penalties amount to Ksh 70,291 as at 27.01.2020,” the ad reads in part.

It is no secret that the New York University broadcast journalism alumni is among the best paid journalists in the country.

In fact, the JKL host is so well paid that in 2018, he revealed that he was worth well over Sh50 million.

He hosts the JKL show on Wednesday nights and has a radio show alongside comedian Professor Hamo on Hot 96.

Apart from the Kitisuru Home, Jeff Koinange cruises around in a Mercedes Benz G-class ride, valued at Sh10 million before tax.

It is also said that the Country Music enthusiast actually owns original imported Partagas Series D Cuban Cigars said to be worth over Sh500,000.

The former CNN reporter also owns a Bretling for Bentley watch held in place by a crocodile skin strap.

He is the son of Fredrick Koinange, the first Kenyan to own a petrol station and a car dealership in 1948.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu