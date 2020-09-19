Jeff Koinange’s Brother Laid To Rest In Private Ceremony

Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange on Friday laid to rest his elder brother, David Mbiyu Koinange.

In a post shared on social media, the Hot 96 FM presenter remembered his brother noting that he will be missed.

“Farewell, my Brother! We LOVED you but God LOVED you MORE!! You Will be MISSED!!” Jeff wrote.

The elder Koinange passed on last week in a tragic road accident.

It is said that the deceased’s car rolled along the Mau-Narok Road several times leading to his demise.

On the material day, Mbiyu was apparently driving to his farm in Mau-Narok from Nakuru town.

[Courtesy]Jeff announced his demise in a post saying, “Still trying to come to terms with the fact that you are no longer with us, my Big Brother and My Friend. Yours was a Gentle Soul with a Heart of Gold! You will be Sorely Missed and this Pain will NOT go away anytime soon! We Loved you BUT God Loved you More, Father Abraham!”

