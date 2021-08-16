Comedian JB Masanduku Finally Given Access to His Kids by Ex Tina Kaggia

Nation FM host Tina Kaggia has finally given her ex husband, JB Masanduku, access to their kids.

Speaking to Word Is, the comedian

said he has spoken to Tina and is set to make arrangements on how he will see his children.

“Life has been good. I am grateful since I have been able to meet my baby mama and I will be meeting her mum so we can agree on how I will be accessing my kids,” said the comedian who is set to star in Vioja Mahakamani.

In 2019, Masanduku junior pleaded with his baby mama to allow him see their two children.

He told Switch TV that missing his kids led to the dwindling of his career.

“Tina, first and foremost I hope you are well and you’re doing fine. I would besiege that we have a sit-down and we talk about how I would probably see the kids,” said the funnyman.

“It will not interfere with someone you or I am seeing but I think it is integral for them to know their father and hear my part of the story.”

Tina had previously accused her ex spouse of not supporting their children.

“He doesn’t know where we live. He doesn’t know about my son’s school. Anyone who has their doubts should ask him to produce any receipt of any contribution he has made to the children’s upkeep,” she stated, claims he refuted.

Masanduku split from Tina in 2017 after a 2014 civil ceremony at the Attorney General’s chambers.

He is currently expecting a child with his wife, actress Jackie Karanja who he met in 2018.

“It was love at first sight because when I looked at her, I knew she was the one and she is a nice lady,” he said.

“She met Tina as well and things are good. We are also expecting a baby with Jackie. She is three months pregnant and so hopefully in December, we will welcome our baby.”

