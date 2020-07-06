JB Masanduku Claims He Cannot Mention Tina Kaggia’s Name In Public For Fear Of Losing His Kids

Comedian Nathan Kimani but better known by his stage moniker, JB Masanduku claims he cannot mention his ex-wife’s name, Tina Kaggia in public.

Speaking to Chat Spot on Switch TV, the funny man said that he has been advised against uttering her name or risk losing visitation rights.

“We are happily divorced, simtaji. I was adviced to keep her name out of your mouth kama hutaki kesi. Si kuna watoto, unataka kuwaona, usimtaje na usiseme kitu mbaya about her otherwise weeh kawage-dance,” JB Masanduku stated.

He also revealed that his broken marriage was the reason why he quit Churchill Show for the third time.

“I was married to somebody halafu kesi ilikuwa mingi sana. I was now in a place that was pretty difficult for me to create jokes so I left the industry for an entire year,” he added.

He and Kaggia got married in a hurry back when they worked together at Classic 105. That was in 2013.

Theirs was a short-lived union as Kaggia left their matrimonial home in 2014. She accused him of drinking too much.

Fast forward to 2019, the ex lovers, now divorced, traded accusations in the media.

Kaggia said that the comedian was not involved in their children’s lives.

But according to JB Masanduku, he supported them but was not allowed to see them.

“Tina, first and foremost I hope you are well and you’re doing fine. I would besiege that we have a sit-down and we talk about how I would probably see the kids.

“It will not interfere with someone you or I am seeing but I think it is integral for them to know their father and hear my part of the story,” he said in a heartfelt message.

In an interview with Pulse, Kaggia, sister to rapper DNA, claimed that the funny man did not have a clue where she and the kids live.

“He doesn’t know where we live. He doesn’t know about my son’s school. Anyone who has their doubts should ask him to produce any receipt of any contribution he has made to the children’s upkeep,” she stated.

JB has since moved on and is cohabiting with Jackie Karanja, with whom he shares a child.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu