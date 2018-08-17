Jaymo Yule Msee Parodies Governor Sonko and Waititu In New Video

Comedian Wilson Muirani aka Jaymo Ule Msee has released a parody of the conversation between Governor Mike Sonko and Governor Ferdinand Waituitu.

Governor Sonko gave people a field day on Wednesday after he released a recording of his conversation with Governor Waititu after the arrest of the latter’s wife, Susan Wangare.

Jaymo Ule Msee decided to put his own twist to it, with his partner asking him to release his girlfriend and the side chicks.

Leaked Phone Conversation !! A post shared by Jaymo Ule Msee (@jaymoulemsee) on Aug 17, 2018 at 3:46am PDT

“Hahaha chairman Wa mafisi kweli nice one,” a user commented.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...