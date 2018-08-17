in ENTERTAINMENT

Jaymo Yule Msee Parodies Governor Sonko and Waititu In New Video

1 Comment

Jaymo Ule Msee
/Courtesy
Jaymo Ule Msee
/Courtesy

Comedian Wilson Muirani aka Jaymo Ule Msee has released a parody of the conversation between Governor Mike Sonko and Governor Ferdinand Waituitu.

Governor Sonko gave people a field day on Wednesday after he released a recording of his conversation with Governor Waititu after the arrest of the latter’s wife, Susan Wangare.

Jaymo Ule Msee decided to put his own twist to it, with his partner asking him to release his girlfriend and the side chicks.

Leaked Phone Conversation !!

A post shared by Jaymo Ule Msee (@jaymoulemsee) on

“Hahaha chairman Wa mafisi kweli nice one,” a user commented.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com

Ferdinand WaitituJaymo Ule MseeMike SonkoWilson Muirani

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

sonko

Governor Sonko Protests Order By Magistrate Allowing Hawkers Into Nairobi’s CBD
Aide-de-camp

President Uhuru’s Female Aide-de-Camp Elicits Reactions Online