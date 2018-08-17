Jaymo Yule Msee Parodies Governor Sonko and Waititu In New Video

Comedian Wilson Muirani aka Jaymo Ule Msee has released a parody of the conversation between Governor Mike Sonko and Governor Ferdinand Waituitu.
Governor Sonko gave people a field day on Wednesday after he released a recording of his conversation with Governor Waititu after the arrest of the latter’s wife, Susan Wangare.
Jaymo Ule Msee decided to put his own twist to it, with his partner asking him to release his girlfriend and the side chicks.
“Hahaha chairman Wa mafisi kweli nice one,” a user commented.
