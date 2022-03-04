Jaymo Ule Msee, Wife Welcome First Child Together (Photos)

Wilson Muirani aka Jaymo Ule Msee and his wife Catherine Wakio Munene famously known as fortune have welcomed their first child together, a bouncing baby boy.

Breaking the news on social media, Jaymo announced that they had a new addition to their family and disclosed the child’s gender.

He further applauded the wife for the good work done by making him a father.

“11:05 PM 3:3:2022…Asante KaG❤️ for making me a ‘Real Mubaba’ …Welcome Home Prince MM,” Jaymo wrote.







Jaymo, the self-proclaimed team mafisi chairman got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Fortune in a private, star-studded ceremony last year in September.

The two had been dating for quite some time and decided to solidify their union. They had their engagement during Valentine’s day at the Maasai Mara.

They started with a low-key traditional ceremony and later had a garden wedding attended by close friends and family.

Jaymo who is a content creator has been relevant in the entertainment industry based on short skits posted on social media.

The two met way back in 2015 when she was auditioning for a role in Jaymo’s comedic skit. They reportedly started off as workmates before taking things further and officially started dating.

