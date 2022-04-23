Mang’u’s Jariel Ndeda Tops KCSE 2021

Jariel Ndeda of Mang’u High School is the top candidate in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary School (KCSE).

Ndeda scored an A of 87.167, announced Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Saturday.

Ndeda was followed by Mukuha Timothy Kamau of Alliance High School with 87.167 and Job Ngara of Mangu High School with 87.116.

Other top students include:

Chege David Kamau (87.104) – St Joseph’s Boys High School Kitale

Ramadhan Musa Tepo (87.103) – Light Academy

Mwendo Cecily Mutheu (87.086) – Kenya High School

Ian Mwai Toyota (87.084) – Kakamega High School

Pita Shekinah Wise (87.079) – Kenya High School

Mshindi Daniel Ouma (87.076) – Light Academy

Brenda Cherotich (87.066) – Kipsigis Girls’ High School

Mugane Job Ngatia (87.064) – Strathmore School

Pretie Ariona Adanga (87.059) – Kapsabet Boys

Mutethya Caleb Ngumbau (87.057) – Mang’u High School

Abiyah Melanie Nelima (87.047) – Kenya High School

Maina Millicent Wamuru (87.04) – Kenya High School

1,138 candidates scored As (plain); 349 are females and 789 males.

Those who scored C+ and above were just over 145,000 down from 143,000 in 2020.

