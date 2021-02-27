in NEWS

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital Casualty Wing Under Construction Collapses

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Referral hospital casualty wing that is under construction has collapsed although no c casualties have been reported.

Last month, services at the facility were paralyzed as nurses and medics went on strike. Inpatient and outpatient services were also affected forcing residents to opt for services in other healthcare facilities.

More Follows:

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital

