Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital Casualty Wing Under Construction Collapses

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Referral hospital casualty wing that is under construction has collapsed although no c casualties have been reported.
Sad, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Referral Hospital casualty wing extension under construction collapses; No casualty reported. pic.twitter.com/krojTxCNIY
— Char-lee Oddie (@CharleeOddie1) February 27, 2021
Last month, services at the facility were paralyzed as nurses and medics went on strike. Inpatient and outpatient services were also affected forcing residents to opt for services in other healthcare facilities.
More Follows:
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu