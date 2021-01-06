Janet Ouko Back In City Hall As Mutura Makes Changes To Cabinet

Janet Ouko has returned to City Hall as the Education CEC in changes made by the acting governor, Speaker Benson Mutura.

Ouko resigned from the post in 2019 citing “personal reasons”.

Then, she took note of the limited number of schools but a huge population requiring the services, as some of the challenges she faced while working at the Nairobi county.

It would later emerge that she constantly disagreed with former Governor Mike Sonko.

In changes made to the cabinet, Mutura moved Lucia Mulwa to the Agriculture Department, while Brian Weke has been appointed as the Legal Advisor in the Office of the Governor.

Jairus Musumba will be the acting county secretary while Paul Mutungi will be the Chief of Staff.

