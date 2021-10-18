Janet Mbugua Breaks Silence After Estranged Husband Eddie Ndichu Allegedly Assaulted Woman

Media Personality and former TV girl Janet Mbugua has finally broken the silence after her estranged husband Eddie Ndichu was accused of assaulting a woman in Nairobi’s Ole Sereni Hotel.

Taking to Instagram, Janet condemned all forms of gender-based violence while ideally calling on justice to prevail.

“I am saddened by the increasing incidents of Gender-Based violence. Over the past decade, I have joined my voice in efforts to end #GBV. I condemn all forms of GBV irrespective of who is involved and will continue to speak out against it. We have laws in Kenya and justice must prevail,” she said.

Janet’s statement comes just a few hours after the estranged husband, Eddie Ndichu’s assault claim video went viral.

Eddie and his twin brother Paul Ndichu have been accused of assaulting two women at a high-end Nairobi restaurant for turning down their sexual advances.

A report by activist Boniface Mwangi on Twitter reveals the incident happened over the weekend.

“Yesterday my sister and I were attacked by the Ndichu twins for respectfully turning them down. They threatened to shoot us and ruin our lives. My sister was strangled by Paul Ndichu while her boyfriend who had come to her rescue was being strangled by Eddie,” read a report by one of the victims.

Here is the video of the said incident. The victims say the assault was also captured on CCTV. Over to you @IG_NPS @DCI_Kenya @NPSOfficial_KE pic.twitter.com/6wNugoFutf — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) October 18, 2021

The twin brothers are yet to issue a statement on the same.

